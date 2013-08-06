NEW YORK Aug 6 Blackstone Group LP is
exploring a sale of La Quinta Inns & Suites, a budget hotel
chain it values at around $4.5 billion, a person familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
Blackstone has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan
Stanley to explore an outright sale of La Quinta but also
prepare it for the possibility of an initial public offering,
the person said, asking not be identified because the matter is
confidential.
Blackstone declined to comment while representatives of La
Quinta, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Since Blackstone took La Quinta private in 2006 in a $3.4
billion deal, it has focused on growing the brand through
additional franchise locations as well as the acquisition of
more assets.
With more than 550 hotels in 39 states, La Quinta is one of
the largest owners and operators of budget service hotels in the
United States.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on Blackstone
hiring banks to explore a sale of La Quinta.