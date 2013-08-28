BRIEF-TMX Group says total financings raised in Feb decreased 19% vs previous month for TSX Venture Exchange
* Financings raised for toronto stock exchange in Feb up 20% from previous month and up 63% versus last year
NEW YORK Aug 28 Blackstone Group LP has agreed to pay $85 million to settle an investor class action lawsuit accusing the private equity giant of not disclosing bad investments before its $4.7 billion initial public offering in 2007.
The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, came in the run-up to a trial set to begin Sept. 16. The proposed deal requires judicial approval.
* Financings raised for toronto stock exchange in Feb up 20% from previous month and up 63% versus last year
* Industrial water sector bigger than municipal market (Adds detail on other bidder, finance)
SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico, March 8 The Mexican state that the Ford Motor Co abandoned after Donald Trump's election is courting Asian manufacturers to make up for the loss, but clearing up uncertainty over the future of NAFTA will be key to attracting new investment, its governor said.