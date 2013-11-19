HONG KONG Nov 19 Blackstone Group's Antony Leung is stepping away from his role as Greater China Chairman and will become a senior adviser, according to a statement from the private equity firm on Tuesday.

Leung, the former Hong Kong financial secretary, will also become a member of Blackstone's international advisory board, the statement said, and from February 2014, he will become the group chief executive officer for Hong Kong-based property conglomerate the Nan Fung Group.