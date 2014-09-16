By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
| FRANKFURT, Sept 16
is acquiring two office towers in Frankfurt, Germany, for
a combined 350 million euros ($453 million) to bolster its real
estate business, sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday
Blackstone has clinched a deal with GLL Real Estate Partners
to buy the MesseTurm office tower, Frankfurt's second-tallest
building, two sources told Reuters. The price tag was 250
million euros, one of them added.
Earlier on Tuesday, German real estate group IVG Immobilien
said it had agreed to sell another Frankfurt high-rise
called Pollux to Blackstone, which people familiar with the
matter said was a deal worth more than 100 million euros.
Blackstone declined to comment on the MesseTurm deal, while
GLL was not immediately available to comment.
Blackstone had $279 billion in assets under management at
the end of June, $80 billion of which in real estate.
IVG, the co-owner of London's landmark "Gherkin" tower,
earlier this year escaped insolvency when investors approved a
proposed debt-for-equity swap.
