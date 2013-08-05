LONDON Aug 5 U.S. private equity giant
Blackstone has been given a green light by the European
Commission to take over Dutch mall developer Multi Corporation
in a deal that will boost its presence in Turkey, a document
shows.
Blackstone has amassed about half of Multi's estimated 900
million euros ($1.2 billion) of debt at steep discounts, a
source close to the situation has told Reuters, prompting
speculation earlier this year it would mount a takeover for the
company that operates in 14 countries.
Last month Reuters reported the proposed takeover was under
review by the European Commission as it could "fall within the
scope of the EC Merger Regulation".
It received the all-clear, according to a document dated
July 22 on the European Commission's website.
"The European Commission has decided not to oppose the
notified operation," it said.
Blackstone and Multi were not immediately available for
comment.
In April, Multi Chief Executive Heino Vink told the
PropertyEU website that the company was meeting its financial
obligations. There had been widespread media reports that it was
under pressure from lenders to restructure its debt.
Blackstone bought three Turkish malls from Dutch company
Redevco last year, a business that it could merge with Multi's
Turkish properties, the source told Reuters. Multi has about 10
malls across Turkey, according to the company's website.
Investors including the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC
are attracted to retail property in Turkey because there is a
young population of consumers aspiring to European shopping
habits. The number of Turkish malls has grown from 46 to about
300 since 2000.