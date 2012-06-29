NEW YORK, June 29 Blackstone Group LP has raised more than $12 billion for its latest real estate fund, putting it within reach of its $13-billion fundraising target, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Blackstone declined to comment.

The fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, is the largest buyout fund by capital targeted globally, according to market research firm Preqin. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Bernadette Baum)