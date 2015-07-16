(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 16 Blackstone Group LP, the world's
largest alternative asset manager, reported a 62 percent slump
in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, yet performance fee
revenue generated from selling assets surpassed many analysts'
expectations.
Weak global stock markets weighed on the value of
Blackstone's portfolio in the quarter. But investors cheered as
the New York-based firm declared its third highest quarterly
dividend of 74 cents per share, sending its shares up 2.6
percent to $42.43.
"Stronger than forecast performance fees more than offset
modestly lower than estimated management fees," Jefferies LLC
analysts wrote in a research note.
Distributable earnings, which shows actual cash that is
available to pay dividends, were a record $1 billion in the
quarter as a result of the high performance fee revenue, up 35
percent year-on-year.
While Blackstone's portfolio appreciated overall more than
the wider market, it did so at a slower pace than a year
earlier, particularly in its real estate division, resulting in
its lowest quarterly earnings since the second quarter of 2012.
The firm's private equity and real estate funds appreciated
3.5 percent and 1.2 percent in the quarter, respectively,
against gains of 8.4 percent and 6 percent a year ago.
Blackstone, the world's largest manager of alternative
assets like private equity and real estate, said economic net
income (ENI), a metric of its profitability that takes into
account the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio, was $508
million in the second quarter, down from $1.33 billion a year
ago.
This translated into ENI per share of 43 cents, matching an
updated analysts' average estimate of 43 cents per share in a
Thomson Reuters poll.
For a third quarter in a row, private equity overtook real
estate as Blackstone's biggest earnings driver. Private equity
contributed $169.4 million toward Blackstone ENI, against $137.1
million from real estate.
ENI in Blackstone's credit investment unit was up 15 percent
to $119 million, while its hedge fund investing unit reported an
11 percent increase in ENI to $92.2 million.
During the quarter, Blackstone completed a $14 billion deal
to sell orthopedic products maker Biomet Inc to Zimmer Holdings
Inc, and sold shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
, Nielsen NV, Catalent Inc and Pinnacle
Foods Inc.
Total assets under management were a record $332.7 billion
as of the end of June. Blackstone raised a quarterly record of
$31 billion in new funds, including $16.7 billion for its latest
global private equity fund, the size of which will be capped at
$17.5 billion.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Andrew Hay)