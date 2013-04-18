April 18 Blackstone Group LP President Tony James in conference call with reporters: * Says sees first close in Asian real estate fund in Q2

exceeding $1 billion * Says GSO's second rescue leding fund will hit its cap of $5 billion soon * Confirms Blackstone was part of a buyout consortium that bid for Life Technologies Corp * Says begins to see a start of a resurgence in m&a * Says advisory business will never become like Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan, too many conflicts