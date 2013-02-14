Feb 14 Blackstone Group, one of the
world's most powerful hedge fund investors, is largely sticking
with Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors but has negotiated
more favorable liquidity terms, spokesman Peter Rose said in a
statement.
The news came on the day investors had to notify Cohen's $14
billion fund whether they were sticking with him or leaving as
the firm faces heightened scrutiny in the government's insider
trading investigation.
Sources said Blackstone had roughly $550 million invested
with SAC, making it the largest outside investor in Cohen's
fund.