BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
HONG KONG Nov 4 Global private equity firm Blackstone Group has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Chinese shopping mall operator and developer SCP Co Ltd for an undisclosed value, SCP said in a statement on Monday.
SCP said in a separate statement that ICBC International Holdings, a unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , has also agreed to buy a 6 percent stake in the company.
Unlisted SCP will have total assets valued in excess of $2 billion after the deal, according to the company.
BT jumps after network separation deal
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.