BRIEF-Brio Gold reports total production in Q4 was 50,477 ounces of gold
* Revenues from mining operations increased 30pct to $59.5 million in Q4 of 2016
June 6 Blackstone Group has increased its bet on former Citadel trader Nick Taylor by offering him another $50 million to co-invest with his hedge fund which is struggling to make money for its investors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Taylor, one of Asia's closely followed portfolio managers,
launched hedge fund Senrigan Capital in 2009 with about $150 million, including $100 million in seed capital from Blackstone's Strategic Alliance Fund. Senrigan later received another $50 million from Blackstone and grew to $1 billion last year.
Co-investments are rare in hedge fund investing in Asia. The agreement allows the U.S. private equity group to invest alongside Senrigan in one or more of Taylor's ideas.
The event-driven hedge fund run by British-born Taylor lost 8.6 percent last year, erasing its entire 5.85 percent gain in 2010. The fund fell a further 7.2 percent through mid-May this year, sources familiar with Senrigan's returns said.
Blackstone and Hong Kong-based Taylor declined to comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar in Hong Kong and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.