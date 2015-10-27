TAIPEI, Oct 27 ( Reuters) - Blackstone Group is in
talks to buy a nearly 38 percent stake in the operator of
Taiwan's Taipei 101 tower, among the world's 10 tallest
buildings, people with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
The U.S. private equity firm has assured the Taiwan
government it would not use Chinese-backed money to buy the
stake in the Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC), two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
TFCC will hold a board meeting on Wednesday to decide
whether to give Blackstone access to its books for due
diligence, the people added.
An external spokeswoman for Blackstone in Hong Kong declined
to comment. Sources declined to be identified as the discussions
are confidential.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Additional reporting by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)