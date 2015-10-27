* Blackstone assures Taiwan no China-backed funds
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Oct 27 ( Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone
is in talks to buy a nearly 38 percent stake in the
operator of the Taipei 101 tower, people with direct knowledge
of the matter said, in a deal that could be worth up to $700
million.
The U.S. firm has assured the Taiwan government it will not
use Chinese-backed money to buy the stake in the Taipei
Financial Center Corp (TFCC), two sources said on Tuesday.
TFCC's Taipei 101 is among the 10 tallest buildings in the
world. The stake will be sold by Taiwanese food conglomerate
Ting Hsin International Group.
"Blackstone has checked the private equity fund it would use
to buy the potential stake. No Chinese investors are in this
fund," said one of the sources. "I have provided them a
certification."
Blackstone's move to check funding sources underscores the
Taiwan government's concerns that the island's economy will be
overly influenced by Chinese-backed capital. Taipei and Beijing
remain political foes even though cross-strait trade ties have
improved to their warmest level in more than six decades since
President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008.
China sees Taiwan as a renegade province, and has vowed to
take it back by force, if necessary.
Malaysia's IOI Properties Group backed out of a
proposal in March to buy a 37.17 percent stake in TFCC for $751
million after the Taiwan government said it was opposed to
foreign control of the landmark skyscraper.
Taiwanese media had said then that part of the government's
opposition to the deal was based on suspicion that Chinese
funding was involved in that bid.
TFCC will hold a board meeting on Wednesday to decide on
whether to give Blackstone access to its books for due
diligence, the people added. The U.S. firm could then make an
offer to buy the 37.17 percent stake in a deal estimated by
analysts to be worth up to $700 million.
An external spokeswoman for Blackstone in Hong Kong declined
to comment. Ting Hsin officials could not be reached for
comment. The sources declined to be identified as the
discussions are confidential.
The potential deal will probably get the green light from
the finance ministry, TFCC's controlling shareholder, said one
of the sources, adding that given Blackstone's good reputation,
the ministry would approve the deal if there are no special
negative circumstances.
When contacted, an official in the finance ministry said the
ministry would "totally respect TFCC's board decision". The
official declined to elaborate further.
