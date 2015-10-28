TAIPEI Oct 28 Taipei Financial Center Corp
(TFCC), which operates skyscraper Taipei 101, has allowed
Blackstone Group to examine its financial books ahead of
a potential stake purchase in it by the U.S. private equity
firm, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter.
In a board meeting this morning, TFCC gave Blackstone the
green light under circumstances of "procedural safeguard out of
concerns of confidentiality and privacy", said one of the
sources, who was directly involved in the decision.
The decision paves the way for Blackstone to make an offer
for a 37.17 percent stake in TFCC estimated at up to $700
million in what would be Blackstone's first investment in
Taiwan.
TFCC is expected to issue a press statement later in the
day.
Blackstone is in talks to buy the stake and has assured the
Taiwan government it will not use Chinese-backed money to fund
it, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
on Tuesday.
