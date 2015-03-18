NEW YORK, March 18 More than half of the 17
senior managing directors working in Blackstone Group LP's
mergers and acquisitions advisory arm may leave as the
business is combined with the advisory firm headed by star Wall
Street investment banker Paul Taubman, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Some of the bankers have decided to move elsewhere or
retire, while others have lost out to people doing similar jobs
at Taubman's PJT Capital LP, the sources said.
Blackstone agreed last October to spin off its advisory
operations in the second half of this year into a new publicly
traded company that will be run by Taubman, 54. The operations
of the business being spun off include M&A, restructuring and
private fund advisory. PJT currently focuses on M&A advisory.
The likely exodus of senior M&A bankers shows that, even
though Blackstone shareholders, including its co-founder Stephen
Schwarzman, are expected to own 65 percent of the combined
business, Taubman has the biggest role in shaping it. He will be
CEO of the combined firm.
Since he left a senior role at Morgan Stanley in 2012
to strike out on his own, Taubman has advised on deals with a
value of almost $240 billion, and he ranked 12th in the global
M&A advisory league tables in 2013 and 23rd in 2014, according
to Thomson Reuters data. By contrast, Blackstone ranked 50th in
2013 and 68th last year.
Former Blackstone executives are expected to have a bigger
presence in the restructuring and fund advisory areas, with the
vast majority of the 22 Blackstone partners in those operations
expected to stay, including the heads of these businesses, the
sources said.
On the M&A side, though, 12 of the 17 senior managing
directors at Blackstone, including investment banking veterans
such as Mary Anne Citrino, Anthony Steains, James Schaefer and
Greg Hewett, currently do not yet have agreements to join PJT,
the sources said.
The sources requested anonymity because they were not
authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
Spokesmen for Blackstone and PJT declined to comment on
behalf of the firms and the people involved.
SOME OFFICES WILL CLOSE
Talks are ongoing and PJT expects as many as nine Blackstone
senior MDs to join its M&A business by the time of the spinoff,
the sources said. Among those who already have agreed to work at
PJT are Blackstone senior managing directors Ivan Brockman and
Karl Knapp, the sources added.
Some of the Blackstone bankers are not joining PJT because
they do not want to make the multi-year commitment to back what
is, in many ways, a new venture, the sources said. New advisory
firms can take several years to ramp up.
There are also departures related to PJT's plans to close
some of Blackstone's 15 advisory offices around the world, the
sources said. The Frankfurt office, for example, will close
because PJT's clients can be better served for now by more well
staffed offices, such as London, the sources added.
To be sure, most of the 15 Blackstone M&A bankers who are
the next tier down - at managing director level - are expected
to join PJT. Most of them are younger and keen to be part of a
new venture, according to the sources.
John Studzinski, who runs the Blackstone M&A advisory
business, will not move over. He will stay with Blackstone to
work on fundraising initiatives.
Martin Alderson Smith, another M&A senior managing director,
is also staying with Blackstone to advise the firm on its
investments.
PJT has poached several high-profile bankers from major Wall
Street rivals in recent months, including, most recently,
Jessica Kearns, head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's
technology, media and telecommunications syndicated and
leveraged finance group, according to some of the sources.
Other high-profile hires by Taubman in recent months include
Johannes Groeller, co-head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa
M&A at Morgan Stanley, as well as Don Cornwell, a top sports
banker from Morgan Stanley, and John Trousdale, vice chairman of
global mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse Group AG
.
FREE OF CONFLICTS
In January, Blackstone said it had extended the vesting
period for shares given to employees, a move partly aimed at
making it more difficult for bankers to be poached from PJT by
competitors.
PJT's revenue is a small fraction of the revenue at New
York-based Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset
manager. PJT had pro-forma revenue of $401.1 million in 2014.
Blackstone, with its giant private equity, real estate, credit
and hedge fund arms, by contrast, had revenue of $7.5 billion.
Yet the spin off is a bet that Blackstone's advisory
business is worth more on its own. Once it is spun off, it will
be able to pursue private equity firms as clients free from
conflict of interest concerns over Blackstone's ownership.
Companies may be more inclined to hire the new firm if they
aren't worried that Blackstone could be a buyer of their assets.
Shares in other publicly traded investment banking
boutiques, Evercore Partners Inc, Moelis & Co,
Greenhill & Co Inc and Lazard Ltd, currently
trade at an average 50 percent premium to Blackstone based on
projected 2016 earnings. Blackstone's hope is that an
independent, conflict-free PJT will be valued close to those
levels, or even better.
"We continue to estimate the tax-free spin would improve the
value that the public markets were attributing to Blackstone's
advisory business," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note last
week.
(Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by
Martin Howell)