HONG KONG Aug 19 Blackstone Group's real
estate arm has offered to buy Hong Kong-listed construction firm
Tysan Holdings Limited for $322.6 million, according
to a regulatory filing.
Blackstone, one of the world's biggest hedge fund investors,
made the offer for Tysan at HK$2.86 per share, an around 10
percent premium to the previous close which values the company
at HK$2,501,544,483 ($322.62 million).
Tysan shares jumped 11.5 percent to a record high of HK$2.9
before closing up 6.5 percent at HK$2.77 a share on Monday.
Blackstone, which is raising its first Asia real estate
fund, made the offer through Tides Holdings II Ltd. Barclays
Capital Asia advised Blackstone.