MILAN Oct 9 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone
is among potential bidders for a minority stake in
Italian fashion house Versace, sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Versace, which is selling a 15-20 percent stake, is yet to
draw up a short list of potential buyers, the sources said.
Versace will choose two or three potential investors by the
end of the year before starting talks in earnest, one of the
sources said.
Gian Giacomo Ferraris, company chief executive, said
Versace, famed for sexy dresses worn by stars like Lady Gaga,
plans to find a partner to help it fund growth by the end of the
year.