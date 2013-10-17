Dollar Tree's sales rise 5 pct
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.
NEW YORK Oct 17 Blackstone Group LP President Tony James says most CEOs of its companies believe the government shutdown did not have much impact on its companies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 adj. profit 86 cents/shr vs. est. 79 cents/shr (Adds background; Updates shares)
March 1 Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report and that it has not yet fixed a material weaknesses with respect to its revenue recognition practices disclosed in its 2015 annual report.