BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
NEW YORK Oct 17 Blackstone Group LP CEO Stephen Schwarzman says firm will likely remain shareholder in Hilton after IPO for many years to come. Further company coverage:
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
March 1 Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest casualty in the struggling U.S. retail sector, as shoppers abandon malls in favor of internet shopping.