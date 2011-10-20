PANAMA CITY Oct 20 Export bank Bladex (BLX.N) reported third quarter profit of $16.3 million on Thursday, up 9 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.

The Panama-based bank's net income per share rose to 44 cents from 41 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Bladex, or the Foreign Trade Bank of Latin America, said its deposit balance rose 34 percent year-on-year to a record $2.5 billion.

Shares in the bank dropped about 2.4 percent to $16.18 in afternoon trading. Bladex shares gained almost 33 percent in 2010. (Reporting by Sean Mattson; editing by Carol Bishopric)