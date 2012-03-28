March 28 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BLADEX AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 04/04/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.271 FIRST PAY 10/04/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.912 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/04/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 287.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A