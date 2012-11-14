Nov 13 The Obama administration should model
itself after the Roosevelt administration during the Great
Depression and World War Two, Goldman Sachs Chief
Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said in an opinion piece
published Tuesday evening on the Wall Street Journal website.
In the 1930s there was "extreme bitterness between the
business community and the Roosevelt administration," Blankfein
wrote. Corporate executives deplored President Franklin
Roosevelt's policies. Roosevelt, in turn, said he welcomed their
hatred.
Yet, the two sides eventually worked together, spurring a
colossal increase in industrial production that lifted the U.S.
out of the Great Depression and crushed its enemies.
Blankfein sees a similar opportunity now, and wants the
Obama administration and the corporate community to compromise
and reconcile so as not to derail the fragile recovery.
"There is more than a trillion dollars of cash that is
sitting on the balance sheets of U.S. nonfinancial companies,"
Blankfein wrote. "With certainty about tax rates, companies will
increase their capital expenditures (currently at anemic
levels), contributing to a virtuous cycle of jobs and growth."
"Broadening the personal income-tax base by closing
loopholes will generate substantial additional revenue while
minimizing increases in marginal rates that could stifle
risk-taking and robust growth."
Blankfein also stressed the importance of restoring
confidence in public finance by implementing spending cuts,
entitlement reform and revenue increases. He also wrote that tax
increases, especially for the wealthiest, are appropriate so
long as they are accompanied by serious cuts in government
spending and entitlements.
He also pointed out that developing domestic energy
resources enables the country's businesses to take advantage of
lower energy costs, making them more competitive in the global
economy. Effective trade and immigration policies are also a
high priority, Blankfein said.
"We are all ready to roll up our sleeves and work with the
Obama administration and Congress to help fulfill America's
enduring promise," he said.