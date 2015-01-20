NEW DELHI Jan 20 One person died and four
others injured at a chemical factory in the western Indian state
of Gujarat after a blast caused by a short circuit, police said
on Tuesday.
The blast occurred on Monday at chemical maker Survival
Technologies' factory located in an industrial park in the city
of Ankleshwar, Paresh Hasoti, assistant sub inspector of Gujarat
Industrial Development Corportation (GIDC) said.
A short circuit in the weighing scale that was being used to
measure chemicals caused the accident, Hasoti said, adding that
the worker died of burn injuries. He said there had been no
major chemical leak.
The company, according to its website, makes speciality
chemicals for industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals,
petrochemicals and electronics.
Survival Technologies did not respond to requests for
comment.
Indian society is particularly sensitive to industrial
blasts after the 1984 Bhopal disaster.
In the early hours of Dec. 3, 1984, around 40 tons of methyl
isocyanate gas accidentally leaked from a pesticide factory
owned by U.S. multinational Union Carbide Corp. and was carried
by the wind into the surrounding slums.
The government recorded 5,295 deaths. Activists estimate
25,000 deaths from illnesses since the leak.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)