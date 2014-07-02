LONDON, July 2 Blinkx Plc

* Trading for first half period has been below management expectations.

* During last three months saw lower than forecast demand, with a corresponding shortfall in revenues and ebitda

* Ebitda will be c. $5m below management expectations for period, based on company's internal models

* Attribute performance to industry-wide issues, compounded by lingering effects of disparaging blog about company