LONDON, NOV 11 - LONDON Nov 11 Blinkx PLC : * H1 revenues increased by 63% to $44.6M, from $27.4M in H1 2011 * Adjusted* profit from operations increased by 96% to $4.9M compared with $2.5M for H1 2011 * Profit before tax (adjusted) of $5.0M, compared with $2.5M for H1 2011 * Current trading remains strong giving us confidence for the remainder of the year