By Georgina Prodhan
| LONDON, Sept 14
advertising company Blinkx launched its first web
channels aimed at special interest groups on Wednesday, a move
that should allow it to sell premium-rate ads by targeting niche
audiences at scale.
The channels, the first fruits of Blinkx's $30 million
acquisition of online ad network Burst Media in April, will
connect up to 16 million users with common interests visiting
different British sites through chatrooms and links.
Blinkx, the world's biggest video search engine, has a
growing advertising business that matches relevant video ads to
online content and users. It bought Burst Media to increase its
advertising expertise and reach.
Founder and chief executive Suranga Chandratillake said
Burst Media's relationships with thousands of independent online
publishers, would allow advertisers to reach highly valuable,
loyal audiences.
"These independent publishers are real influencers. They are
relatively small on a one-off basis, not like the BBC or ESPN
... but particularly resonant for particular audiences," he
said. "They have a two-way relationship with their audience."
According to web analysis firm comScore, about 86 percent of
time spent on the internet is spent on sites outside the top 250
most popular sites.
The first four channels -- Giant Realm, MumIQ, Ignition, and
Ella -- will target male video-gamers, women with children at
home, car enthusiasts and young women interested in fashion
respectively.
They will allow users to connect across similar websites
through links, chatrooms and content sharing -- and will allow
marketers to take part, for example by integrating a video game
publisher's tweets into a conversation about a particular game.
Italian carmaker Fiat has already been working on a
campaign for the Ignition channel.
Jessica McGranahan, Burst Media's head of publisher strategy
and development, said more than 80 percent of visitors to
Burst's network of websites watched preroll video ads to
completion -- twice the industry standard.
"The reason why the independent web is so powerful is that
the audience is loyal. The publishers that we work with, they
know their audiences," she said.
Burst Media reaches more than a third of British web users
through its network of thousands of sites.
Blinkx, which went public in 2007, turned profitable in its
last financial year and almost doubled revenues to $66 million.
Its shares were up 1.2 percent at 1155 GMT.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)