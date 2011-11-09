LONDON Nov 9 Blinkx , the world's
biggest online video search engine operator, has agreed to buy
digital marketing agency Prime Visibility Media Group for $36
million in cash, and will partially fund the acquisition through
a placing of new shares.
California-based Blinkx, which is listed in London, said on
Wednesday it planned to integrate PVMG's text search platform
with its own video search engine to help it deliver TV-style
brand advertising online and expand its customer reach.
Online video is the fastest-growing advertising format but
most large advertisers still prefer television as a mass medium
for big brand campaigns.
"Brands continue to move an increasing amount of their TV
advertising budgets to online video, but need to be able to
reach an audience of equivalent size on the Web," blinkx's Chief
Executive Surange Chandratillake said in a statement.
Blinkx intends to place 6.5 million new shares, representing
about 1.8 percent of its issued share capital, with new and
existing investors -- but said it would complete the acquisition
with cash should the placing fail.
The company also said on Wednesday it expected to post a 60
percent sales increase to $44.6 million for the six months to
end-September, and operating profit of $4.9 million, a 95
percent increase.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)