Oct 28 Blirt SA :

* Said on Monday it reported Q3 revenue of 855,000 zlotys versus 619,000 zlotys year ago

* Said Q3 operating loss was 232,000 zlotys versus a loss of 782,000 zlotys year ago

* Said Q3 net loss was 221,000 zlotys versus a loss of 778,000 zlotys year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1wa7NvJ

