Aug 27 Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME)
, Britain's largest stand-alone Islamic bank, aims to
pay its first dividend in early 2016 as the lender diversifies
its revenue and funding streams, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Founded in 2006 by Kuwait's Boubyan Bank, BLME has
not paid a dividend, but its net distributable reserves are
expected to reach a sufficient level in 2015, chief executive
Humphrey Percy said in a conference call.
"We have been constrained from having net distributable
reserves...We expect this to change...not in 2014, but only in
2015," he said.
Asked whether a dividend would be paid in 2016, Percy
replied: "Absolutely, based on current forecasts...This is what
we anticipate."
London-based BLME, which provides corporate banking and
wealth management services, posted a net profit of 4.0 million
pounds ($6.6 million) in the first half of 2014, up from 1.0
million pounds during the same period last year.
This was aided by diversification of revenue streams, with
the corporate banking division seeing its total operating income
grow 32.5 percent from a year earlier.
The Dubai-listed bank has reduced its reliance on short-term
funding sources: deposits with maturities of more than one year
now account for 34 percent of total deposits, up from 20 percent
a year earlier.
BLME had total assets worth 1.3 billion pounds as of June, a
13 percent rise year-on-year.
The bank opened a Dubai representative office in the third
quarter of last year and listed its shares on Nasdaq Dubai in
October, becoming the first new equity listing in Dubai for over
four years.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)