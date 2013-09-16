DUBAI, Sept 16 Bank of London and The Middle
East (BLME), Britain's largest standalone Islamic bank, plans to
seek a listing on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse, the bank said on
Monday.
BLME said it would offer 195.7 million shares and expected a
listing price of $2.57 each, implying a share sale worth $503
million. No new shares would be offered; the shares would be
sold by existing holders.
Chief executive Humphrey Percy said he expected the listing
to occur in October this year. The last listing in either of
Dubai's stock markets occurred in early 2009, when construction
firm Drake & Scull listed.