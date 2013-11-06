Nov 6 Dish Network said on Wednesday it
will close all 300 or so retail locations of the Blockbuster
video rental chain by January, closing a chapter on a brand that
failed to compete in the digital world.
Dish plans to lay off as many as 2,800 employees.
Dish, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company, bought
the failed Blockbuster LLC video rental chain in a bankruptcy
auction in 2011 for $320 million, a dramatic fall for a brand
that at its peak in 2002 had a market value of $5 billion.
Dish had initially planned to keep 1,500 stores open and
retain 15,000 employees, or about 90 percent of the outlets at
the time after its acquisition. It has been gradually shutting
stores and laying off employees.
"This is not an easy decision, yet consumer demand is
clearly moving to digital distribution of video entertainment,"
said Dish's Chief Executive Joe Clayton in a statement.
Online retailers like Amazon.com Inc and online
sites such as Apple Inc's iTunes and Netflix
have eaten away at Blockbuster's business model for years.
Blockbuster was founded in 1985 when video cassette recorders
were becoming a fixture in U.S. homes.
Dish has tried to tap the Blockbuster brand by unveiling a
new Internet streaming service and a program to rent DVDs by
mail, in a bid to challenge Netflix. Dish said will end the DVD
by mail service but keep its streaming service "Blockbuster
@Home" running.
Dish said it still sees value in the brand for its digital
offerings.
When Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010, it originally
proposed to emerge under the control of a group of investors
that included activist Investor Carl Icahn and several hedge
funds. However, those investors never agreed on a business plan
and after poor holiday sales Blockbuster was put up for sale in
2011.
Icahn had wrote in a letter to the Harvard Business Review
in 2011 that Blockbuster was the "worst investment I ever made."