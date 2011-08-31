(Follows alerts)

Aug 31 The receiver of Blockbuster Canada Co is seeking an order from the Ontario Superior Court to wind down the video rental company's operations and shut its 253 remaining retail stores.

Blockbuster Inc's Canadian unit, which used to operate nearly 400 stores in Canada, had filed for protection from a New York bankruptcy court in May, a month after its U.S. parent was acquired by Dish Network for $320 million.

Blockbuster Canada's operations, which have been hit by competition, were consolidated by Grant Thornton -- the receiver in charge of the movie rental company -- and about 150 retail locations were closed in June.

The hearing will take place on Sept 6, Grant Thornton said in a statement. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)