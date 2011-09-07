* Receiver to close 253 remaining stores
* Clearance sale to begin on Sept. 9
* Customers cannot avail loyalty programs after sale
(Follows alerts)
Sept 7 Grant Thornton Limited, the receiver of
bankrupt Blockbuster Canada Co, said the Ontario Superior Court
of Justice authorized it to close the remaining of the video
rental company's 253 retail stores and related operations.
Blockbuster Canada Co, a unit of Blockbuster Inc
, had filed for protection from a New York bankruptcy
court in May, a month after its U.S. parent was acquired by Dish
Network for $320 million.
Blockbuster Canada's operations, which have been hit by
competition, were consolidated by Grant Thornton -- the legal
custodian in charge -- and about 150 retail locations were
closed in June.
The final closure process will include a clearance sale of
its inventory at a discounted rate. Clearance sales are
scheduled to begin on Sept. 9, Grant Thonton said in a
statement.
After the clearance sale, Blockbuster's gift cards and
loyalty or rewards programs will not be available for its
customers.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)