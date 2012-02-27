FRANKFURT Feb 27 German super-yacht maker Blohm + Voss could be sold or floated on the stock exchange in a few years after British buyout firm Star Capital bought the company from ThyssenKrupp, the chief executive of Blohm + Voss told a German newspaper.

"In four, five years -- so when we have done our homework and our business model has proven itself on the market -- there would be no reason not to bring in strategic investors, but a flotation is possible as well," Herbert Aly told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.

ThyssenKrupp sold yacht-builder Blohm + Voss Shipyards, ship repair unit Blohm + Voss Repair and components maker Blohm + Voss Industries in a deal worth up to 150 million euros ($202 million) in December.

Among Blohm + Voss's super-yachts, the biggest by far was Russian businessman Roman Abramovich's Eclipse, a 557-footer equipped with two heli-pads, a pool and a missile-detection system.

Blohm + Voss currently has no new orders on the books, but Aly said a customer whom he declined to name plans to order a new yacht and is likely to sign the deal by the end of the year.

"With two to three orders for luxury yachts the shipyard would be at full capacity for five years," he said. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)