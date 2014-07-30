RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
CAIRO, July 30 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Wednesday its net profit for the first half of 2014 increased to $179.2 million from a previously stated $175.6 million in 2013, a 1.9 percent increase.
In a brief statement, Blom Bank said assets increased to stand at $27.4 billion, 7.7 percent higher than at the same time a year ago, and customers' deposits rose to $23.5 billion, a 6.0 percent increase. (Writing by Tom Perry;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017