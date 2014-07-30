CAIRO, July 30 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Wednesday its net profit for the first half of 2014 increased to $179.2 million from a previously stated $175.6 million in 2013, a 1.9 percent increase.

In a brief statement, Blom Bank said assets increased to stand at $27.4 billion, 7.7 percent higher than at the same time a year ago, and customers' deposits rose to $23.5 billion, a 6.0 percent increase. (Writing by Tom Perry;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)