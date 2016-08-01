(Adds detail)

BEIRUT Aug 1 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 19.08 percent rise in first-half net profit due to higher profit at its foreign subsidiaries, it said on Monday.

Group net profit for the six months to the end of June was $226.678 million, it said in a statement. The bank had reported $190.35 million net profit for the same period a year ago.

It is Lebanon's second-largest bank by market capitalisation, according to Thomson Reuters data, just behind Bank Audi.

It said assets rose to $29.50 billion at the end of June, up by 3.09 percent from the same period in 2015.

Customers' deposits increased by 2.66 percent to $25.4 billion and private loans rose 4.73 percent to $7.35 billion.