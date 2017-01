BEIRUT Oct 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Saturday its net profit for the first nine months of the year had climbed by 18.7 percent to $344.08 million.

Announcing its unaudited financial results, Blom Bank said its assets stood at $30.13 billion at the end of the third quarter, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.

