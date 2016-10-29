(Adds customer deposits, explanation for increased profit)

BEIRUT Oct 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Saturday its net profit for the first nine months of the year had climbed by 18.7 percent to $344.08 million driven by higher profits at the bank's foreign units.

Deposits rose to 2.5 percent to $25.6 billion, it said in a statement announcing its unaudited financial results.

It said its assets stood at $30.13 billion at the end of the third quarter, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.

