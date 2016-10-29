(Adds customer deposits, explanation for increased profit)
BEIRUT Oct 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank
said on Saturday its net profit for the first nine months of the
year had climbed by 18.7 percent to $344.08 million driven by
higher profits at the bank's foreign units.
Deposits rose to 2.5 percent to $25.6 billion, it said in a
statement announcing its unaudited financial results.
It said its assets stood at $30.13 billion at the end of the
third quarter, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.
