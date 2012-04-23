* Bank reports growth despite "sub-par" conditions

* Loans to customers up 5.5 pct (Adds provisions, loans, quotes)

BEIRUT, April 23 Lebanese lender Blom Bank has reported a 2.5 percent in first-quarter net profit to $84 million, even after booking additional provisions of $20 million.

Blom Bank said on Monday its "cautious and conservative policy ... allowed it to minimise the negative implications arising form the political and economic disturbances in the region on its profitability and performance".

The bank said assets rose $963 million from end-March 2011 to $23.8 billion and deposits rose $799 million to $20.7 billion.

Loans rose 5.5 percent to $5.7 billion, the bank said, reflecting what it said was "strong and balanced growth at a time of sub-par economic environment in Lebanon and the region".

Uprisings across the Arab world, including neighbouring Syria, have hit the performance of Lebanese banks, which have a strong regional presence.

Lebanon's own economy, which faltered last year after several years expansion at 7-8 percent, also put a brake on profit growth. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Potter and Dan Lalor)