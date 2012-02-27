(Corrects word in quote in fifth paragraph to "improve" from
"prove")
* Bloomberg redesigns its platform
* Says 113,000 users have switched, rest will by summer
* Turns up heat in financial data market - analyst
By Liana B. Baker and Nicola Leske
Feb 27 Bloomberg LP revamped its market
data service on Monday in an effort to make its flagship
terminal more intuitive and simpler to use for financial clients
who have seen their budgets slashed in recent years.
The financial sector - key customers for Bloomberg, Thomson
Reuters Corp , Factset Research Systems Inc
and News Corp's Dow Jones - has cut costs and
laid off tens of thousands of employees in the wake of the
financial crisis that ran from late 2007 to mid-2009.
The privately held company co-founded by New York Mayor
Michael Bloomberg said it invested more than $100 million in
"Bloomberg Next" to make the platform easier for subscribers to
search for data and news, including cutting the number of system
functions in half.
Executives demonstrated that, if a customer wanted to search
for IBM's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization in the fourth quarter of 1999, the user just had to
type "IBM EBITDA Q4 1999" into a search field and an answer
would pop up. In the past, this would have required several key
strokes.
"This is a tough market. We are constantly in a battle to
improve the value of Bloomberg and 'Next' helps us do this,"
said Tom Secunda, Bloomberg LP's co-founder and head of the
company's financial products and services division.
"Our numbers are going up, albeit slowly," he added,
referring to Bloomberg's overall subscriber figures.
About 113,000 customers have already switched to the
Bloomberg Next design and the company is planning to have "a
high 90 percent" of its nearly 310,000 subscribers upgraded by
the summer, Secunda said.
Users can still keep the old version of the product until
the end of the year, but less than 1 percent of customers who
have downloaded "Bloomberg Next" have asked to use the previous
software, a Bloomberg spokeswoman said on Monday.
The new terminal design, which is free for existing
Bloomberg customers, is expected to ratchet up competition.
Thomson Reuters introduced Eikon in September 2010, designed to
knit together dozens of disparate products that resulted from
the 2008 acquisition of Reuters Group Plc by Thomson Corp.
Eikon also offers easier search features and the platform
allows customers to build different applications to customize
the terminal for their needs.
"Anything that makes Bloomberg's product easier to use from
the client perspective has to be viewed as positive. I don't
expect this to radically change the competition but it does turn
up the competitive heat," said Piper Jaffray analyst Peter
Appert.
Eikon sales have been a disappointment for Thomson Reuters
shareholders. The company has more than 400,000 end users across
its range of desktop products, of which 40,000 have signed up
for Eikon, including 16,000 that have installed the product and
are considered active users.
Bloomberg edged out Thomson Reuters last year in the $25
billion sector for market data and analysis, taking a 30.4
percent share compared with Thomson Reuters' 30.1 percent
according to consulting firm Burton-Taylor.
Thomson Reuters said the Burton Taylor survey focuses on
terminal sales and does not reflect other market segments the
company serves in the Financial & Risk unit, where revenue also
comes from sales of feeds, foreign exchange products and
compliance and regulatory products.
Over the past couple of years, Bloomberg has branched out,
targeting customers interested in government data, as well as
the legal information market. It bought legal and regulatory
research firm BNA for $990 million.
Thomson-Reuters shares listed in the United States closed up
about 0.8 percent on Monday at $28.75 per share, while FactSet
Research shares gained 0.2 percent to $88.94 per share on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; editing by
Peter Lauria, Lisa Von Ahn, Derek Caney and Andre Grenon)