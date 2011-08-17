NEW YORK Aug 17 Bloomberg LP won a significant court victory on Tuesday when a U.S. judge dismissed a class action discrimination suit brought against the media and information services company by pregnant women.

The privately-held New York-based Bloomberg LP, founded by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, was sued in Manhattan federal court in 2007 by the Equal Opportunity Commission on behalf of pregnant women employees who accused the company of discriminating against them in pay and responsibilities.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, in throwing out the suit, said "the evidence presented in this case is insufficient to demonstrate that discrimination was Bloomberg's standard operating procedure, even if there were several isolated instances of individual discrimination." (Reporting by Basil Katz, Editing by Sandra Maler)