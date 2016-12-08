(Recasts to say issues have been resolved for all users)
By Jessica Toonkel
Dec 8 Issues causing slowness on Bloomberg LP's
terminals that began late Thursday morning had been resolved for
all users by mid- afternoon, the company said.
"All Bloomberg functionality has now been restored to all
users," the company said on www.bloombergstatus.com, to alert
users of the status of the issues.
Spokesman Ty Trippet did not immediately respond to an
emailed inquiry about the scope of the outages. As of October,
there were 325,000 Bloomberg terminals worldwide.
Financial services professionals get real-time news and data
on Bloomberg terminals. Bloomberg is a competitor of Thomson
Reuters.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Andrew Hay and Paul
Simao)