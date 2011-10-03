(Corrects Haggerty only ran one previous ballot security
operation for Bloomberg, paragraph 5)
(Adds details)
NEW YORK Oct 3 New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
took the stand on Monday in the trial of a Republican political
consultant charged with stealing more than $1 million from the
mayor during his 2009 re-election campaign.
Bloomberg testified that he donated $1.2 million to the
Independence Party for a ballot-security operation on Election
Day 2009 promised to him by John Haggerty. Prosecutors have
accused Haggerty of selling Bloomberg the operation, but
spending the mayor's money on a house instead.
Under questioning from the defense, Bloomberg said he did
not speak personally to Haggerty, who made the arrangements
with the mayor's staff.
"We gave it with a purpose," Bloomberg testified. "The
purpose was to provide ballot security. It was not a general
donation."
Bloomberg said he paid for similar operations in his 2001
and 2005 mayoral campaigns through the Republican Party.
Haggerty was responsible for the 2005 operation.
"We did the same thing three times in a row. I'm told
that's traditionally what candidates do."
Haggerty is charged with grand larceny, money laundering
and falsifying business records. The larceny charge carries a
possible term of 25 years in prison.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Doina Chiacu)