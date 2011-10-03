(Corrects Haggerty only ran one previous ballot security operation for Bloomberg, paragraph 5)

NEW YORK Oct 3 New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg took the stand on Monday in the trial of a Republican political consultant charged with stealing more than $1 million from the mayor during his 2009 re-election campaign.

Bloomberg testified that he donated $1.2 million to the Independence Party for a ballot-security operation on Election Day 2009 promised to him by John Haggerty. Prosecutors have accused Haggerty of selling Bloomberg the operation, but spending the mayor's money on a house instead.

Under questioning from the defense, Bloomberg said he did not speak personally to Haggerty, who made the arrangements with the mayor's staff.

"We gave it with a purpose," Bloomberg testified. "The purpose was to provide ballot security. It was not a general donation."

Bloomberg said he paid for similar operations in his 2001 and 2005 mayoral campaigns through the Republican Party. Haggerty was responsible for the 2005 operation.

"We did the same thing three times in a row. I'm told that's traditionally what candidates do."

Haggerty is charged with grand larceny, money laundering and falsifying business records. The larceny charge carries a possible term of 25 years in prison.

