NEW YORK Oct 3 New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg took the stand Monday in the trial of a Republican
operative charged with stealing more than $1 million from the
mayor during his 2009 re-election campaign.
In his direct testimony, Bloomberg said he donated $1.2
million to the Independence Party for a ballot-security
operation on Election Day 2009 promised to him by John
Haggerty. Prosecutors have accused Haggerty of selling
Bloomberg the operation, but spending the mayor's money on a
house instead.
"We gave it with a purpose," Bloomberg testified. "The
purposes was to provide ballot security. It was not a general
donation."
Under questioning from the defense, Bloomberg says he did
not "personally" rely on Haggerty's representations but that he
relied on details Haggerty provided to his staff.