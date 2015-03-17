MANILA, March 17 Bloomberry Resorts Corp said on Tuesday it would buy an island and a casino operator in South Korea, deals aimed at expanding outside its Philippines home base.

Bloomberry said its subsidiary Solaire Korea Co Ltd signed an agreement to acquire up to 92 percent of Golden & Luxury Co Ltd, which owns and operates T.H.E. Hotel & Vegas Casino in Jeju Island in South Korea. (bit.ly/1MGVJXM)

It also signed a deal to buy the 20.96 hectares (51.79 acres) Silmi Island covered by the Incheon Free Economic Zone. (bit.ly/1AQg5Y1)

No value for the deals was given.

(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)