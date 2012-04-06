* To use proceeds to pay off outstanding debt
* BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan among
underwriters
April 6 Bloomin Brands, which runs the Outback
Steakhouse restaurant chain, filed with U.S. regulators to raise
up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its common
stock.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Friday, the company said BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs were
underwriting the IPO.
The Tampa, Florida-based casual dining chain, which owns and
operates 1,248 restaurants, plans to use the proceeds from the
IPO to retire its outstanding debt.
Bloomin Brands -- which also runs the Carrabba's Italian
Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
and Roy's chains -- expects its shares to trade under the symbol
"BLM."
The company did not say how many shares it plans to sell or
their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is just used to calculate registration fees.
The final size of the IPO can be very different.
(Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)