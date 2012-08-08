* Shares close up 13 pct
Aug 8 Bloomin' Brands Inc's shares rose
in their debut on Wednesday, after the Outback Steakhouse
operator scaled down its initial public offering size and priced
it below its expected range.
Several companies, which went public in recent weeks, have
downsized their offerings to attract investors in a faltering
IPO market, following Facebook Inc's disappointing $16
billion stock debut.
Shares of the Bain Capital backed-Bloomin Brands rose as
much as 18 percent to touch a high of $13.08, near the low-end
of its expected price range.
They closed at $12.41, giving Bloomin' Brands a market value
of $1.46 billion.
"I think it has done well because of the pricing being so
low," Morningstar analyst James Krapfel said.
"(lower pricing) provides a nice discount to investors that
more than makes up for any lingering concerns from recent
quarterly flops from other restaurant companies such as Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc, Starbucks Corp, Ignite
Restaurant Group Inc and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
."
Global equity fundraising, including initial public
offerings and secondary offerings, tumbled 33 percent in the
first half of 2012 to $282.4 billion compared to the same period
in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Global IPO proceeds slid 46 percent to $59.6 billion.
However, restaurant chains, which appeal to a broader
consumer base, are trying hard to tap investor appetite amid the
gloom.
Last month, Steakhouse operator Del Frisco's Restaurant
Group Inc failed to entice investors in its stock
market debut despite cutting the size of its IPO and pricing it
below its expected range.
Shares of Chuy's Holdings Inc, the operator of
Chuy's Tex Mex restaurant, opened 15 percent above their offer
price in July.
Other restaurant operators in the IPO pipeline include
Cheddar's Casual Cafe and Apollo Management-backed CKE
Restaurants.
Bloomin' Brands owns and operates 1,247 restaurants and has
195 restaurants operating under franchise or joint venture
arrangements across United States and 21 other countries.
The company -- which also runs Carrabba's Italian Grill,
Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar --
sold 13 million shares in the offering, while the selling
stockholders sold the remaining shares.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Deutsche
Bank Securities were among the underwriters to the offering.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey and Aman Shah in Bangalore;
Editing by Anil D'Silva; Sriraj Kalluvila)