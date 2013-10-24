LONDON Oct 24 Bloomsbury Publishing,
the British company that brought the Harry Potter series to
print, reported a rise in first-half pretax profits, helped by
an Afghan-American novelist and a 21-year-old Oxford graduate.
Chief Executive Nigel Newton said the firm was traditionally
more successful in the second half, due to academic sales in
autumn and holiday sales in winter, but a number of popular
novels in the first half had pushed profits higher than it had
expected.
They included "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini,
whose first two novels, "The Kite Runner" and "A Thousand
Splendid Suns", illustrated Afghanistan's tumultuous history
through a multi-generational cast of characters.
Another title that boosted earnings was "The Bone Season",
the first in a seven-part series about a dystopian Britain where
Oxford is home to a penal colony. Author Samantha Shannon
graduated from Oxford University this year.
Bloomsbury's first-half pretax profit rose about 22 percent
to 1.1 million pounds ($1.78 million). Print sales rose 13
percent to 39.6 million pounds, while digital sales increased 22
percent to 5.8 million pounds.