* Adj pretax profit 2.2 mln stg vs 1.4 mln stg last yr

* Pretax profit 0.3 mln stg vs 0.8 mln stg last yr

* Revenue up 16 pct to 44.9 mln stg

Oct 27 Bloomsbury Publishing , the publisher of the "Harry Potter" series, posted a 52 percent rise in its first-half adjusted pretax profit with its businesses in UK and the United States performing above expectations.

Bloomsbury, whose bestsellers include Howard Jacobson's "The Finkler Question" and Elizabeth Gilbert's "Eat Pray Love", also benefited from a proactive digital strategy as ebook sales grew more than 6 times to 2.5 million pounds ($4 million).

The company's strategy has been to increase its proportion of academic and professional revenue, which are more predictable, have higher margins and to be less reliant on retail bookshop sales.

Adjusted pretax profit was 2.2 million pounds for the six months ended Aug. 31, compared with 1.4 million pounds in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 16 percent to 44.9 million pounds.

The company's shares, which have lost 24 percent since the acquisition of Continuum International Publishing Group, closed at 98.75 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.628 British Pounds) (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)