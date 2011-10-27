* Adj pretax profit 2.2 mln stg vs 1.4 mln stg last yr
* Pretax profit 0.3 mln stg vs 0.8 mln stg last yr
* Revenue up 16 pct to 44.9 mln stg
Oct 27 Bloomsbury Publishing , the
publisher of the "Harry Potter" series, posted a 52 percent rise
in its first-half adjusted pretax profit with its businesses in
UK and the United States performing above expectations.
Bloomsbury, whose bestsellers include Howard Jacobson's "The
Finkler Question" and Elizabeth Gilbert's "Eat Pray Love", also
benefited from a proactive digital strategy as ebook sales grew
more than 6 times to 2.5 million pounds ($4 million).
The company's strategy has been to increase its proportion
of academic and professional revenue, which are more
predictable, have higher margins and to be less reliant on
retail bookshop sales.
Adjusted pretax profit was 2.2 million pounds for the six
months ended Aug. 31, compared with 1.4 million pounds in the
year-ago period.
Revenue rose 16 percent to 44.9 million pounds.
The company's shares, which have lost 24 percent since the
acquisition of Continuum International Publishing Group, closed
at 98.75 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.628 British Pounds)
