Aug 9 Blount International Inc raised full-year revenue forecast for the second time this year as the outdoor products maker expects recent acquisitions to boost sales.

The company, which makes cutting chain, bars, lawnmower blades and accessories for yard care equipment, forecast 2011 sales of $775-$795 million. Its prior estimates were $735-$755 million.

Blount expects 2011 sales to benefit from its acquisitions of Germany's forestry related equipment maker KOX GmbH and a business of French lawnmower blades manufacturer PBL SAS.

Analysts, on average, were looking for revenue of $745.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For April-June, the company's earnings of 28 cents were in line with analysts' estimates. Sales rose 39 percent to $201.3 million.

Shares of the Portland, Oregan-based company closed at $13.92 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.